Tesla share price jumps 10% as Musk's pledge to build affordable cars allays growth concerns
Tesla's market value likely to increase by nearly $50 billion, led by the premarket surge in its stock price, which currently stands at $460 billion.
Tesla shares experienced a premarket surge of approximately 10.5% on Wednesday, following reassuring announcements from the electric-car manufacturer, according to news agency Reuters.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started