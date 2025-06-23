Tesla share price jumps 11% on Wall Street as EV giant rolls out Robotaxi service in US

Tesla share price: Billionaire Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle (EV) automaker Tesla Inc. share price jumped 11 per cent on Wall Street after the company rolled out its Robotaxi Service in Austin, Texas, United States.

The US-based EV maker launched its robotaxi services in a limited area of Austin on Sunday, while ensuring the safety of the passengers with an employee sitting in the front passenger seat, reported the news agency Bloomberg on Monday, 23 June 2025.

“Super congratulations to the @Tesla_AI software & chip design teams on a successful @Robotaxi launch!!” said Tesla's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Elon Musk, in his post on the platform X. Musk also appreciated the hard work that went into building the AI chip and software teams in-house from scratch.

According to the agency report, Tesla vehicles operating as Robotaxi will be able to travel short distances while navigating intersections, avoiding pedestrians, and parking without the presence of a physical driver. The service is reportedly available in the area of Austin city between 6 a.m. and midnight, now including the airport.

As per the agency report, the company has not disclosed when Tesla will open its Robotaxi services for the general public, part of Musk's plan to branch out to other US cities in the future.

Tesla Share Price Trend Tesla shares jumped 11 per cent in the intraday session after Wall Street open on Monday. The shares are currently trading 8.79 per cent higher at $350.21 as of 1:11 p.m. (EDT), compared to $322.16 at the previous stock market close.

Tesla stock has given stock market investors more than 446 per cent return on their investment in the last five years and over 91 per cent returns in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have lost 7.9 per cent and are currently trading 5.53 per cent higher in the last five trading days. The stock hit its 52-week high level at $488.54, while the 52-week low level was at $182, according to data collected from MarketWatch.

As of 23 June 2025, the market capitalisation (M-Cap) of the electric vehicle maker was at $1.127 trillion, according to CompanyMarketCap data.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

