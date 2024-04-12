Sushil Kedia-led Kedianomics bullish on Tesla share price as company eyes India expansion
Tesla share price: Sushil Kedia, the founder of Kedianomics, expresses bullishness on Tesla shares, believing that the stock could potentially double or even more going ahead.
Amid reports of Tesla looking to expand its operations in India, Sushil Kedia, the founder of Kedianomics, expresses bullishness on Tesla share price, believing that the stock could potentially double or even more than double investors' wealth, going ahead.
