Tesla shares down 39% YTD, trades below $150 as steep discounts to lure customers hurts overall sales
Tesla's stock price plunged below $150 per share-mark, giving up all of the gains made over the past year as the electric vehicle (EV) major reels from falling sales and steep discounts intended to lure more buyers. Shares of the Elon Musk-owned company slid nearly four per cent in intraday trading Thursday, in what what now stands as the third worst week for the stock in 2024.
