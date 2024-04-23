Tesla shares in focus ahead of quarterly results as Elon Musk struggles amid price cuts, layoffs
Tesla shares have dropped more than 40 per cent year-to-date as Elon Musk's EV giant has struggled with layoffs and product discounts in the last few months
Shares of Tesla edged higher on Tuesday ahead of the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer's first-quarter results, with analysts expecting its lowest gross profit margin in more than six years. Shares have dropped 43 per cent year-to-date (YTD) as Elon Musk's EV giant has struggled with employee layoffs along with product discounts, price cuts to lure customers in the last few months.
