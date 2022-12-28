Tesla shares fall with mounting demand worries in China1 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 07:23 AM IST
The world's most valuable automaker's production cuts at the Shanghai plant come amid a rising number of COVID-19 infections in the country
Tesla Inc shares fell 11.4% on Tuesday after a Reuters report that Tesla was planning to run a reduced production schedule in January at its Shanghai plant sparked worries of a drop in demand in the world's biggest car market.
