Tesla shares jump 4% in pre-market trade after unveiling redesigned flying Roadster with SpaceX tech

Shares of Tesla popped 4% in Friday’s pre-market trade to $375 apiece after the electric vehicle maker unveiled a redesigned Roadster powered by rocket-style thrusters developed in collaboration with SpaceX, whose shares climbed 1%.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled what he described as a “flying” car, equipped with thrusters, during a livestreamed event at his SpaceX rocket company's facility on Thursday. Musk revealed his new Roadster sports car during a launch event at a SpaceX test facility in Texas.

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During the demo, which was livestreamed on Tesla's X account, the car launched from a steep steel ramp and performed a full barrel roll in mid-air before landing on its wheels.

“Flying cars are real,” Musk said during the event. He added that while the vehicle's “success is not guaranteed... it will probably work.”

The sports car did not have a driver during the demo “to make sure we don't kill anyone,” he added. Musk said the car was equipped with 10 nozzles and “ultra-high-pressure air tanks” to propel itself into the air and accelerate quickly on the ground.

The tech billionaire described the development as “what happens when you have a collaboration with the world's best car company and the world's best rocket company,” referring to Tesla and SpaceX.

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The vehicle, which is designed to lean into aerospace aesthetics, features two seats and a Cybertruck-style steer-by-wire system. Tesla showed a video of the vehicle accelerating from zero to 60 miles per hour in under one second.

The vehicle has been subject to numerous delays since it was first announced in 2017. The original Roadster, Tesla's first product, was launched in 2008 and discontinued in 2012.

Could Tesla’s new Roadster revive SpaceX merger speculation? Viram Shah, founder & CEO of Vested Finance, said, “Tesla is also back in focus after unveiling the new Roadster, which uses SpaceX-developed thrusters and demonstrated limited flight capabilities. The launch of the vehicle seems unlikely to materially change Tesla’s near-term financials, but it reinforces how closely Tesla and SpaceX are beginning to overlap technologically.”

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“That has also revived merger speculation. Barclays has argued that a Tesla-SpaceX combination is increasingly becoming a consensus expectation among investors, potentially combining Tesla’s physical AI businesses, such as robotaxis and Optimus, with SpaceX’s AI, infrastructure, and semiconductor ambitions. For now, however, this remains speculation rather than a confirmed transaction,” Shah further added.

(With agency inputs)

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.