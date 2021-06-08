Tesla shares plunge as Musk axes long-range Plaid+ sedan

The electric-car maker’s shares fell as much as 2.7% in New York after Elon Musk tweeted that the Model S Plaid+ sedan was canceled, but later recovered to close the day up 1% following gains in tech stocks in the last hour of trading. Musk on Tuesday had said there’s “no need" to offer the car because the shorter-range Plaid version “is just so good."

