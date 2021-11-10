OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Tesla shares steady after two-day rout wipes out $200 bn in market cap
Listen to this article

Tesla Inc shares edged higher on Wednesday, following a two-day rout that saw the electric-car maker shed as much as $200 billion in market capitalization.

The selloff was spurred by company chief Elon Musk's poll over the weekend asking his Twitter followers if he should sell 10% of his stake in the company. A near 58% said they supported a sale.

Tesla shares were up 1.7% at $1,041.25 by 0940 GMT after sliding 8% so far this week.

Investors are keeping a close watch on Tesla filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for any clues on Musk's share-sale plans. SEC rules give companies four working days to report major events.

Four former and current Tesla board members, including Musk's brother Kimbal Musk, filed to sell nearly $1 billion worth of shares late last month, according to filings and market data.

"A CEO asking his followers if he should sell a large number of shares is never going to reflect well in the share price. Doing so a day after his brother has sold a large number just compounds investor fears," said Craig Erlam, market analyst at Oanda.

"That said, I think we need to take Musk with a pinch of salt and investors may quickly view this as a dip buying opportunity."

Despite the selloff, the stock is still up nearly 45% for the year after hitting a series of record highs in an eye-watering rally that catapulted the company into the trillion-dollar club last month. 

MINT PREMIUM See All

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout