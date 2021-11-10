Tesla shares steady after two-day rout wipes out $200 bn in market cap

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Tesla shares were up 1.7% at $1,041.25 by 0940 GMT after sliding 8% so far this week.
Investors are keeping a close watch on Tesla filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for any clues on Musk's share-sale plans. SEC rules give companies four working days to report major events.
Four former and current Tesla board members, including Musk's brother Kimbal Musk, filed to sell nearly $1 billion worth of shares late last month, according to filings and market data.
"A CEO asking his followers if he should sell a large number of shares is never going to reflect well in the share price. Doing so a day after his brother has sold a large number just compounds investor fears," said Craig Erlam, market analyst at Oanda.
"That said, I think we need to take Musk with a pinch of salt and investors may quickly view this as a dip buying opportunity."
Despite the selloff, the stock is still up nearly 45% for the year after hitting a series of record highs in an eye-watering rally that catapulted the company into the trillion-dollar club last month.