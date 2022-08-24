Tesla shares to get more affordable. Key things to know about stock split

Shares of Tesla have climbed about 25% since the electric-vehicle company announced plans June 10 to split its stock. Shareholders cleared a path for the stock split at their August 4 annual shareholders meeting, and the vehicle-maker unveiled the terms of the split August 5. While a split does not affect a company's fundamentals, it could buoy the share price by making it easier for investors to own the stock.

