Tesla stock is down for 8 straight weeks. The market is overreacting.

In the options market, Tesla is priced like a car wreck. The stock’s implied volatility is sharply higher than that of the S&P 500 index. On any given day, the market prices Tesla in anticipation of dramatic 5% swings, up or down, in its stock, which makes its options very expensive. It needs a parabolic move up or down to emerge from the market’s subterranean penalty box—or to sink further into the abyss.