Tesla stock declines over 5% on sharp fall in Q1 sales, rival EV makers tumble
Shares of Elon Musk-led Tesla were 5.3 per cent down at USD 165.98 at midday on Tuesday. The company lost about USD 30 billion in market value
Electric vehicle (Ev) maker Tesla Inc. stock declined more than 5 per cent on Tuesday on sharp fall in sales in March quarter.
