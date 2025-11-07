Tesla stock drops 4.8% on US stock market after CEO Elon Musk secured shareholder nod for $1 trillion pay package

Billionaire Elon Musk-led electric vehicle manufacturer, Tesla Inc., stock price dropped 4.8% as the US stock markets opened on Friday, 7 November 2025, after the shareholders approved Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk's $1 trillion pay package.

According to the data collected from MarketWatch, Tesla shares dropped 4.8% to hit an intraday low of $424.48 during the early market session on Wall Street, compared to $445.91 at the previous market close.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

