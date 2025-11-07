Tesla stock drops 4.8% on US stock market after CEO Elon Musk secured shareholder nod for $1 trillion pay package

Billionaire Elon Musk-led electric vehicle manufacturer, Tesla Inc., stock price dropped 4.8% as the US stock markets opened on Friday, 7 November 2025, after the shareholders approved Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk's $1 trillion pay package.
According to the data collected from MarketWatch, Tesla shares dropped 4.8% to hit an intraday low of $424.48 during the early market session on Wall Street, compared to $445.91 at the previous market close.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.