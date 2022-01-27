Tesla supplier LG Energy hits $99 billion valuation on trading debut

The share sale totaled about 12.75 trillion won, or the equivalent of about $10.6 billion, including some shares sold by parent company LG Chem Ltd. LG Energy will use some of the proceeds it receives to help fund a $5 billion investment program in the U.S., aimed at ramping up production capacity at factories in Michigan and at a joint venture with GM. It will also use some of the money raised to expand in Europe and China, it said in a filing.

