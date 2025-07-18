Tesla Model Y arrives: ₹60 lakh, 500 km range. Charge ahead or run on empty in India?
Ananya Roy 6 min read 18 Jul 2025, 10:47 AM IST
Summary
Tesla has opened its first showroom in India and customers are lining up to flaunt its Model Y in their driveway. But will Elon Musk’s company manage to snatch a sizable share from incumbents, or will the initial euphoria die down?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Tesla has long been the aspirational electric car brand, but for Indian auto enthusiasts, owning one remained out of reach—until now.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story