One of Tesla’s most marketed features is its self-driving capability. This can be added to Model Y at an additional cost of ₹6 lakh. But its safety on Indian roads is an unknown, and there’s regulatory ambiguity as well. Other features where Model Y holds an edge over most peers, are that it can go from 0-100 kmph in less than 6 seconds, and can reach a top speed of more than 200 kmph.