Tesla to raise $5 billion through share offering

Tesla to raise $5 billion through share offering1 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2020, 05:44 PM IST
The move comes a day after a 5-for-1 stock split took effect, Tesla's first since its initial public offering about a decade ago
BENGALURU : Tesla Inc said on Tuesday it plans to raise up to $5 billion through a share sale program to be conducted by Wall Street's main brokerages.
The sales agents include major banks such as Goldman Sachs & Co, Bank of America Securities Inc, Citigroup Global Markets Inc and Morgan Stanley & Co, the electric carmaker said in a filing.
Tesla shares, which rose about 8% in early premarket trading, were up about 3% after the news.
The move comes a day after a 5-for-1 stock split took effect, Tesla's first since its initial public offering about a decade ago.
The company's high-flying stock has soared over 70% since its split was announced on Aug. 11, and was trading at over $2,000 on Friday on a split-adjusted basis. The stock was one of the costliest on Wall Street.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated