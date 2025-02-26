Tesla India launch to threaten domestic EVs? D-Street eyes 37% upside on THIS stock after 15% correction; Buy or Sell?

Mahindra & Mahindra’s stock price has corrected ~15% in the past two weeks vs the Nifty which was down ~3%, largely after news flows of Tesla entering India, with a reduced duty structure. Contrary to news flow, we believe Tesla is more likely to enter the country with the pricier Model Y and not even the Model 3, leave alone the yet to be launched Model 2.

Tesla prices in India are likely to be ~4x+ average selling prices of vehicles currently and ~2x over the next five years if the Model 2 is launched. In the EU, the US and China, this ratio currently is ~1.0-1.5x;

Advertisement

Tesla’s BEV market share is 10-15% in the EU & China and ~44% in the US. This translates to PV market share of less than 5% in these regions. “If we were to assume a 10-15% market share in BEV in India by FY30E, Tesla would garner a mere ~1.5-2.0% share of PV for 15% BEV penetration in base case and 3.0-4.5% for ~30% BEV penetration in a bull case,” said Elara Securities.

Valuation

Revise to Buy with an unchanged TP of INR 3,654: Given ~15% stock price reaction in the past two weeks, we revise to Buy from Accumulate with an unchanged SOTP-based TP of INR 3,654. The stock is trading at ~11.9x FY27E EV/ EBITDA (ex of subsidiary), cheaper than Maruti Suzuki’s 12.5x. Failure of BEV launches and tractor downcycle are key risks to our call.

Advertisement

More to come