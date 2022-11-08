Tesla’s post-Twitter selloff pushes stock to a 17-month low

Tesla shares have been struggling for the most part this year, swept up in the broader risk-off market trend. But the latest slide has come amid Musk’s highly public acquisition of Twitter. Musk closed his Twitter deal on Oct. 27 and has since been tweeting furiously about his many plans for overhauling the platform. Tesla shares have dropped over 12% since then, compared with a barely changed S&P 500 Index and a 1.9% fall in the Nasdaq 100 Index.