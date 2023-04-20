Tesla's shares nosedived more than 9.43% on Thursday after first-quarter results showed the company’s aggressive price cuts on Tesla vehicles is hurting margins.

Tesla stock was trading at 163.56 USD. It dropped 9.43% after reporting revenue for the first three months of the year that fell short of analysts’ expectations as it repeatedly cut prices on its models. The drop put Tesla shares on track for their biggest daily percentage drop since Jan. 3.

If the move holds through the rest of the session, the stock will erase more than $40 billion from its valuation. Despite the drop, Tesla’s share price is up 36% this year, Bloomberg reported.

Tesla's gross margins fell to a more than two-year low in the first quarter and missed market estimates, after the company kicked off a price war in January to defend its dominance in the US and make inroads in China, its second-largest market.

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk suggested more such moves ahead, saying that the company will put sales growth ahead of profit in a weak economy. Musk statement spooked investors, who dumped the automakers from Europe to the US on fears that margins will be sacrificed for maintaining share in a market that is slowing this year due to economic uncertainty.