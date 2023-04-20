Tesla's price cuts drag share prices sharply lower1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 09:40 PM IST
Tesla stock was trading at 163.56 USD. It dropped 9.43% after reporting revenue for the first three months of the year that fell short of analysts’ expectations as it repeatedly cut prices on its models
Tesla's shares nosedived more than 9.43% on Thursday after first-quarter results showed the company’s aggressive price cuts on Tesla vehicles is hurting margins.
