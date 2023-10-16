Texmaco Rail & Engineering shares soar over 11.5% on healthy Q2FY24 earnings
Texmaco Rail & Engineering reports a 66% increase in net profit for Q2 FY24. The stock reacted positively to this development, gaining over 11% in early trade on Monday to reach ₹148.95 apiece.
Shares of Texmaco Rail & Engineering rallied 11.69 % in Monday's early trade to 148.95 apiece, driven by the company's healthy performance in the quarter ending in September. At 10:15 AM, the stock was trading with a gain of 6.6% at ₹142.20.
