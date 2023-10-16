Texmaco Rail & Engineering shares soar over 11.5% on healthy Q2FY24 earnings

Texmaco Rail & Engineering reports a 66% increase in net profit for Q2 FY24. The stock reacted positively to this development, gaining over 11% in early trade on Monday to reach ₹148.95 apiece.

Shares of Texmaco Rail & Engineering rallied 11.69 % in Monday's early trade to 148.95 apiece, driven by the company's healthy performance in the quarter ending in September. At 10:15 AM, the stock was trading with a gain of 6.6% at ₹142.20.

During Q2FY24, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹25 crore, marking a 66% increase compared to the net profit of ₹15 crore recorded in the same period last year. Additionally, there was a 22.52% sequential increase in net profit.

Revenue from operations for the second quarter of FY24 saw a 66.32% growth, reaching ₹805 crore compared to ₹484 crore in Q2FY23. The company reported an EBITDA of ₹76 crore, indicating a YoY increase of 76.74%. While the EBITDA margin remained steady on a YoY basis at 9%, it showed a 600 basis point improvement sequentially.

All segments of the company, including heavy engineering and steel foundry, exhibited strong revenue growth during the quarter. Revenue from heavy engineering increased to ₹616 crore from ₹192 crore in the comparable quarter. Revenue from the steel foundry stood at ₹202 crore, compared to ₹123 crore in the previous year.

Revenue from rail and green energy (Infra) reached ₹123 crore, while electrical (Infra) contributed ₹32.23 crore.

In terms of the H1FY24 performance, the company achieved revenue of ₹1,462 crore, marking an 86% surge compared to ₹783 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. The consolidated net profit for H1FY24 amounted to ₹37.28 crore, an improvement from the net loss of ₹5.22 crore in H1FY23.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering operates in the business of manufacturing rolling stock, including wagons, coaches, EMUs, Loco shells and parts, Hydro Mechanical Equipments, steel castings, rail EPC, bridges, and other steel structures. The company is well-positioned to benefit from the highest-ever capital outlay by Indian Railways.

The company's board of directors recently approved raising funds of up to Rs. 1,000 crores through the issuance of equity shares via qualified institutions placement (QIP) and also the issuance of equity shares to the promoters through a preferential issue, for an amount not exceeding ₹50 crore.

Meanwhile, the company shares have delivered a stellar return over the past one year, with their value jumping from ₹48.50 apiece to the current value of ₹142.50 apiece, translating into a gain of 194%. Over the last three years, the shares were up by 490%, and in the last five-year period, they rallied by 150%.

Notably, in the current year so far, the stock has rallied 153%. This remarkable performance extends the stock's winning streak into the third consecutive year, making it the second-best yearly performance since its listing in 2011. The stock's previous best performance was recorded in CY14, when it delivered a remarkable return of 211%.

