Texmaco Rail stock soars 10.7% on ₹1,374 crore order win
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock reaches an all-time high of ₹188.80 apiece following a new order win. The company's shares have surged by 217.5% in the current year, escalating from ₹56.50 per share to the current value of ₹179.40 per share.
Shares of Texmaco Rail & Engineering, the engineering and infrastructure company, rallied 10.7% in Friday's early trade to reach an all-time high of ₹188.80 apiece, driven by the company's new order win.
