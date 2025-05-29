Texmaco Rail share price edges higher after receipt of ₹140 crore order from Railway Ministry. Do you own?

Multibagger small-cap stock Texmaco Rail gained in an otherwise choppy market on Thursday, May 29, buoyed by an order from the Ministry of Railways worth ₹140.55 crore.

The wagon manufacturer, in an exchange filing today, informed that it has bagged an order for the manufacture and supply of 8 rakes of Flat Multi-Purpose Wagons. The order has to be completed in six months.

"Pursuant to Regulation 30, we write to inform you that the Ministry of Railways (Railway Board) vide its LOA no. 2025/RS(l)/954/2TC dated 28th May, 2025 has awarded an order to the Company for manufacture and supply of 8 rakes of Flat Multi-Purpose Wagons to be executed within 6 months, valuing Rs. 140.55 crores," Texmaco said in a filing.

Texmaco Rail Share Price Trend Following the order win announcement, railway stock Texmaco Rail erased early morning losses and traded in the green.

Texmaco share price hit the day's high of ₹162.85 as against the last closing price of ₹159.07, recording an upside on 1.97%. However, from its intraday day low level of ₹158.10, the gains amounted to 3%.

So far in 2025, Texmaco Rail stock has lost 18% of its value. But has emerged as a multibagger stock over the longer time frame. The small-cap railway wagon manufacturer has risen 184.45% in the last two years and 682% in the last five years, amid a stellar run in railway stocks.

Texmaco Rail Q4 Results Despite the stellar gains visible in Texmaco Rail stock, the company's performance was poor during the March quarter of financial year 2024-25.

Texmaco reported a 13.5% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹39 crore in the March quarter, impacted by lower margins and supply constraints, despite higher revenues. Revenue from operations in January-March rose 17.6% to ₹1,346 crore from ₹1,145 crore a year earlier.

The company attributed the drop in profit and margin to a short supply of wheel sets from the Rail Wheel Factory, which disrupted freight car deliveries during the quarter. Texmaco delivered 2,597 freight cars in Q4, down from 2,714 units in Q3.

Its order book stood at ₹6,766 crore as of March 31, 2025. The company delivered 10,612 freight cars during the year, registering a 51 per cent growth over FY’24.

For FY26, the small-cap company is targeting an EBITDA margin of 12-13% by March 2026, up from 10.3% in the 2024-25 fiscal, driven by improved operational efficiency and business restructuring initiatives.

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.