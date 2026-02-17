Texmaco Rail share price jumps 10% on two new order wins worth ₹244 crore. Do you own?

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price jumped 10% to ₹123.14 per share on Tuesday, February 17, after the company announced that it secured two new orders worth ₹240 crore.

The stock opened at ₹116.05 in the early morning session on the BSE, as compared to the previous close of ₹111.22.

Texmaco Rail's new orders In two separate exchange filings, Texmaco Rail & Engineering announced on February 16 that it had won two fresh contracts. One order, valued at ₹219.18 crore, was awarded by Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation, while the second contract, worth ₹27.67 crore, was from South Western Railway.

The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corp awarded the order to the company for design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of signalling equipment/gears in connection with the construction of the proposed line in Mumbai Suburban under (MUTP-IIIA).

The order covers turnkey delivery of advanced signalling systems and related infrastructure for a new Mumbai suburban rail corridor, with completion targeted within 36 months from the notice to proceed.

Additionally, Texmaco Rail & Engineering won a contract from South Western Railway for end-to-end annual maintenance and breakdown restoration of overhead equipment (OHE) and power supply assets across the Mysore Division.

The two-year agreement spans 1,046 track kilometres (TKM) of electrified lines and associated electrical infrastructure, with a total contract value of ₹27.67 crore (including GST), or about ₹23.45 crore excluding GST.

The company will provide routine, preventive, and emergency services to maintain dependable and uninterrupted traction power under this contract. Following these awards, its cumulative OHE and power supply maintenance footprint has grown to 3,702.62 TKM across various sections of Indian Railways, including the Bengaluru Division and certain stretches of the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited, further reinforcing its position in railway electrification services.

Texmaco Rail share price trend Despite today's rise, the multibagger stock has remained under pressure in the near term. The stock is up 1.89% in the past five sessions, while it has fallen 3.58% in a month.

Zooming out further, it declined 10.55% in the last six months and 15% in a year.

However, Texmaco Rail share price has given multibagger returns of whopping 358% in the last five years.

Texmaco Rail shares are listed on both BSE and NSE. The mulitbagger stock hit a 52-week high of ₹189 on June 26, 2025, and a 52-week low of ₹111 on February 16, 2026.