Texmaco Rail share price: Railway stock jumps 9% after THIS order worth ₹535 crore

Texmaco Rail share price surged by nearly 9% during Thursday's trading session following the company's acquisition of a ₹535.6-crore contract from a firm located in central Africa for the supply and maintenance of over 1,600 freight wagons intended for bauxite transport. As per the agreement with CAMALCO SA from Cameroon, Texmaco will be responsible for the design, construction, and comprehensive maintenance of more than 1,600 open-top freight wagons, as indicated in a statement.