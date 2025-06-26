Texmaco Rail share price: Railway stock jumps 9% after THIS order worth ₹535 crore

Texmaco Rail share price surged by nearly 9% during Thursday's trading session following the company's acquisition of a ₹535.6-crore contract from a firm located in central Africa for the supply and maintenance of over 1,600 freight wagons intended for bauxite transport. As per the agreement with CAMALCO SA from Cameroon, Texmaco will be responsible for the design, construction, and comprehensive maintenance of more than 1,600 open-top freight wagons, as indicated in a statement.
According to Texmaco's Vice-Chairman Indrajit Mookerjee, the agreement aligns with India's 'Make for World' initiative, while Managing Director Sudipta Mukherjee emphasized that it showcases the manufacturing capabilities of the nation.
Rana Pratap Singh, CEO of CAMALCO, mentioned that this collaboration contributes to the development of infrastructure in Cameroon.
Company representatives stated that the contract enhances Texmaco's order backlog to ₹7,820 crore, solidifying its presence in both African and global markets.
(more to come)
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.