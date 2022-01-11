Textile company stock delivers 1900% return in 4 months. Do you own?

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Multibagger stock: In the year 2021, Indian stock market delivered a good number of multibagger stocks. Though, most of these multibagger stocks in India were beneficiary of the post-Covid selloff rebound, some of them were completely on their strong business model and other fundamentals. Digjam shares are one of such multibagger stocks in Indian markets. The stock has risen from ₹17.25 (close price on NSE on 18th October 2021) to ₹345.05 (today on NSE after hitting 5 per cent upper circuit) apiece levels, logging around 20 times rise in last 4 months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The multibagger textile stock has hit 5 per cent upper circuit on all trade sessions in New Year 2021, logging around 35 per cent rise in 7 trade sessions this year. In last one month, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹124 to ₹345 apiece levels, appreciating to the tune of around 175 per cent in this period. Similarly, in last two months, this textile stock has shot up from ₹47 to ₹345 levels, rising around 635 per cent in this small period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Likewise, in last 4 months, this multibagger stock has appreciated from ₹17.25 to ₹345 apiece levels, logging near 1900 per cent rise in this time horizon.

Tacking cue from Digjam share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock at the end of 2021 buying one share at ₹245.35 apiece (close price on 31st December 2021), its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.35 lakh today whereas in last 2 months, this would have turned to ₹2.75 lakh today. Similarly, in last 4 months, this multibagger textile stock would have turned ₹1 lakh into ₹20 lakh of its shareholders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

