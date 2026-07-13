Textile stock Aastha Spintex hits 5% upper circuit after this order book update

Textile stock Aastha Spintex hit 5% upper circuit at ₹129.02 apiece in Monday's trading session after the company secured a new order book for July-October 2026.

Aastha Spintex share price opened at ₹129.02 today on NSE, as compared to previous close of ₹122.88. The textile stock has fallen over 5.47% since its stock market debut on 6 July 2026.

Aastha Spintex new order details In an exchange filing dated 13 July, Aastha Spintex announced an order book worth around ₹76.78 crore for the four-month period from July to October 2026. The cumulative order pipeline accounts for more than 21% of the company's FY25 revenue, highlighting strong demand and better capacity utilisation following the integration of Falcon Texotube.

The order book is supported by long-standing relationships with key customers. Two of its largest clients, 7 Seas Impex and Texpert India Pvt. Ltd., have placed multiple repeat orders across the four-month period, underscoring steady demand and strong customer retention.

“Repeat orders from leading clients validate the quality and reliability of our yarn products. When your largest customers keep coming back month after month, it signals market trust,” the company said.

The 55 orders have been secured from more than 10 active clients across Gujarat and neighbouring states.

The ₹76.78 crore order book reflects the successful integration of Falcon Texotube Private Limited, which increased Aastha Spintex's installed spindle capacity from 7,700 MT to 17,457 MT, representing a 2.3-fold expansion. This higher production capacity has enabled the company to execute larger and more frequent orders from both existing and new customers.

With most of these orders scheduled for execution during the July–September 2026 quarter, the company has strong near-term revenue visibility for the first half of FY2026-27, offering greater operational certainty and improved cash flow predictability.

“The ₹76.78 Crore order book for July–October 2026 is a strong validation of our post-Falcon growth strategy. We are seeing both our existing clients scale up their orders and new clients entering our ecosystem. Our 2.3x capacity expansion is now translating into real business momentum. We remain focused on execution, quality, and deepening client relationships as we move forward,” the management said.

Aastha Spintex is a Gujarat-based manufacturer of cotton yarn, producing ring-spun and open-end cotton yarn for domestic textile manufacturers and traders. Following the acquisition and integration of Falcon Texotube Pvt. Ltd., the company has expanded its manufacturing capacity to 17,457 metric tonnes across its facilities in Gujarat.