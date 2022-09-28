“We hereby inform that the warrant holder Madhuri Madhusudan Kela has exercised her right for conversion of the warrants into equity shares. Consequently, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. on 28th September, 2022 has allotted 5,00,000 Equity shares in pursuance of the conversion of fully paid up warrants to Smt. Madhuri Madhusudan Kela, Investors of the company," Sangam India announced in an exchange filing today, adding that the equity shares of the company have been allotted on the conversion of fully paid warrants.