Textile stock declares 200% dividend, check record date and Q2 performance

Commenting on financial results, Mr Ramesh Poddar, Chairman & Managing Director, Siyaram Silk Mills, said, "The financial performance for H1FY23 has been quite encouraging. Our both Fabric and Apparels businesses are performing well. On the Fabric front, both Trade and Retail have witnessed an encouraging trend led by higher secondary sales and strong retail footfalls in MBOs. Our volumes and realisation both have seen robust growth. Doubledigit volume growth testifies to our marketing and product positioning strategy to reach a more extensive customer base. The higher realisation is a result of our premiumisation benefits. Delivering customer needs of quality and fashionable products at a price is aiding our roadmap of premiumisation. The Company's Apparel division has been exhibiting strong performance. Its continued focus on Tier II & III cities and its positioning among aspiring Indians have made the brand more reachable and acceptable among the masses. The Company's tactical decision to reduce EOSS has helped in improving profitability. Along with profitability, it has also led to stability in earnings. Overall, medium to long-term growth opportunities are encouraging, and we expect demand to remain buoyant going ahead in the current fiscal year".

