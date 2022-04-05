Textile stock hits upper circuit after announcing 1:10 stock split

“we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today, the 4th of April, 2022 considered and approved the Stock Split (sub division of equity shares) of company’s 1 (one) equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each in to 10 (ten) equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- each, subject to the approval of shareholders and other statutory approvals as may be required" Garment Mantra said.

