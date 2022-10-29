Textile stock is 35% above 52-week-low, Board to recommend bonus shares soon2 min read . Updated: 29 Oct 2022, 11:09 PM IST
- With a market valuation of Rs. 631.54 Cr., Gloster Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the textile industry
With a market valuation of Rs. 631.54 Cr., Gloster Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the textile industry. The company manufactures and exports all varieties of jute and jute-related products, including woven and non-woven jute geotextiles, treated fabric-rot proof, fire retardant, jute products.