Textile stock is 35% above 52-week-low, Board to recommend bonus shares soon

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, the 7th November, 2022 to consider amongst other businesses: 1. The adoption of the Un-audited Financial Results for the half year ended 30th September, 2022. 2. Declaration of Bonus Shares to the equity shareholders of the Company. Further, in continuation to our letter of even no. GL/AA/2022-2023/0465 dated 21st September, 2022, it is again informed that the Trading Window for dealing in securities of Gloster Limited is already closed for Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives w.e.f. 1st October, 2022 and shall open after 48 hours after the public announcement of outcome of Board Meeting for the above referred businesses."