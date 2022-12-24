Textile stock is 49% below 52-week-high, ex-date for 1:14 rights issue next week2 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2022, 08:27 PM IST
- The textile industry is the focus of Rajapalayam Mills Ltd, a small cap company with a market valuation of ₹607.85 Cr.
The textile industry is the focus of Rajapalayam Mills Ltd, a small cap company with a market valuation of ₹607.85 Cr. The Ramco Group Textile Division's flagship operation, founded in 1938, manufactures a broad variety of yarns from cotton, lenzing modal, and tencel fibres. The company has set Friday, December 30, 2022 as the record date and ex-date also falls on the same day for the 1:14 rights issue.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started