Textile stock is 49% below 52-week-high, ex-date for 1:14 rights issue next week

The shares of Rajapalayam Mills Ltd closed on Friday at ₹706.35 on the BSE, down by 2.59% from the previous close of ₹725.15. The stock recorded a total volume of 4,425 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 4,343 shares. The stock has lost 51.25% over the past five years, and 26.31% during the past year. It has dropped 31.83% YTD so far in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,398.00 on (17/01/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹700.00 on (23/06/2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 0.90% above 1 year low and 49.47% below the 1 year high. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company posted a promoter shareholding of 55.12% and a public stake of 44.88%.