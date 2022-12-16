Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Textile stock rallies over 170% in 3 years, Board approves 2:1 stock split

Textile stock rallies over 170% in 3 years, Board approves 2:1 stock split

1 min read . 05:43 PM ISTVipul Das
The shares of Filatex India Limited closed today at 94.80 apiece, down by 0.16% from the previous close of 94.95.

  • With a market valuation of 2,095.44 Cr, Filatex India Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry

With a market valuation of 2,095.44 Cr, Filatex India Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry. Monofilament yarns, polyester multifilament yarns, various varieties of polyester POY, DTY, and FDY in all colours and shades, polypropylene multifilament yarn, and narrow woven fabrics are all produced by the firm. Delhi, Mumbai, and Surat are just a few of the key areas where the organisation has marketing offices.

With a market valuation of 2,095.44 Cr, Filatex India Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry. Monofilament yarns, polyester multifilament yarns, various varieties of polyester POY, DTY, and FDY in all colours and shades, polypropylene multifilament yarn, and narrow woven fabrics are all produced by the firm. Delhi, Mumbai, and Surat are just a few of the key areas where the organisation has marketing offices.

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “the Finance & Corporate Affairs Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company, through circular resolution passed on 15th December, 2022, has fixed Wednesday, 28th December, 2022 as Record Date for determining the shareholders entitled for Sub-division of Equity Shares of the Company from the Face Value of 2/- per Equity Share to 1/- per Equity Share."

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “the Finance & Corporate Affairs Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company, through circular resolution passed on 15th December, 2022, has fixed Wednesday, 28th December, 2022 as Record Date for determining the shareholders entitled for Sub-division of Equity Shares of the Company from the Face Value of 2/- per Equity Share to 1/- per Equity Share."

The shares of Filatex India Limited closed today at 94.80 apiece, down by 0.16% from the previous close of 94.95. The stock recorded a total volume of 117,899 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 148,044 shares. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 117.23% over the past five years and a multibagger return of 178% during the past three years. The stock has dropped 3.27% over the past year, and it has fallen 2.42% YTD in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of 142.80 on (17-January-2022) and a 52-week-low of 72.35 on (21-December-2021), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 33.61% below the 1-year high and 31.02% above the 1-year low. For the quarter ended September 2022 or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 64.85% and a public stake of 35.15%. At today’s closing price the stock was seen trading below the 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days Simple Moving Average (SMA).

The shares of Filatex India Limited closed today at 94.80 apiece, down by 0.16% from the previous close of 94.95. The stock recorded a total volume of 117,899 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 148,044 shares. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 117.23% over the past five years and a multibagger return of 178% during the past three years. The stock has dropped 3.27% over the past year, and it has fallen 2.42% YTD in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of 142.80 on (17-January-2022) and a 52-week-low of 72.35 on (21-December-2021), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 33.61% below the 1-year high and 31.02% above the 1-year low. For the quarter ended September 2022 or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 64.85% and a public stake of 35.15%. At today’s closing price the stock was seen trading below the 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days Simple Moving Average (SMA).

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP