Textile stock rallies over 170% in 3 years, Board approves 2:1 stock split
- With a market valuation of ₹2,095.44 Cr, Filatex India Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry
With a market valuation of ₹2,095.44 Cr, Filatex India Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry. Monofilament yarns, polyester multifilament yarns, various varieties of polyester POY, DTY, and FDY in all colours and shades, polypropylene multifilament yarn, and narrow woven fabrics are all produced by the firm. Delhi, Mumbai, and Surat are just a few of the key areas where the organisation has marketing offices.
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “the Finance & Corporate Affairs Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company, through circular resolution passed on 15th December, 2022, has fixed Wednesday, 28th December, 2022 as Record Date for determining the shareholders entitled for Sub-division of Equity Shares of the Company from the Face Value of ₹2/- per Equity Share to ₹1/- per Equity Share."
The shares of Filatex India Limited closed today at ₹94.80 apiece, down by 0.16% from the previous close of ₹94.95. The stock recorded a total volume of 117,899 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 148,044 shares. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 117.23% over the past five years and a multibagger return of 178% during the past three years. The stock has dropped 3.27% over the past year, and it has fallen 2.42% YTD in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹142.80 on (17-January-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹72.35 on (21-December-2021), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 33.61% below the 1-year high and 31.02% above the 1-year low. For the quarter ended September 2022 or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 64.85% and a public stake of 35.15%. At today’s closing price the stock was seen trading below the 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days Simple Moving Average (SMA).
