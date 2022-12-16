Textile stock rallies over 170% in 3 years, Board approves 2:1 stock split

The shares of Filatex India Limited closed today at ₹94.80 apiece, down by 0.16% from the previous close of ₹94.95. The stock recorded a total volume of 117,899 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 148,044 shares. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 117.23% over the past five years and a multibagger return of 178% during the past three years. The stock has dropped 3.27% over the past year, and it has fallen 2.42% YTD in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹142.80 on (17-January-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹72.35 on (21-December-2021), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 33.61% below the 1-year high and 31.02% above the 1-year low. For the quarter ended September 2022 or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 64.85% and a public stake of 35.15%. At today’s closing price the stock was seen trading below the 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days Simple Moving Average (SMA).

