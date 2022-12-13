Textile stock sets record date for 1:1 rights issue, stock ended on a green note2 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2022, 08:02 PM IST
With a market valuation of Rs. 831.90 Cr., RSWM Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the textile industry. The company manufactures yarns and fabrics as a pioneer in both the domestic and global textile industries. The company's Board of Directors has declared the record date for the 1:1 rights issue, which market observers can consider.