Textile stock sets record date for 1:1 rights issue, stock ended on a green note

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has “approved the following terms and conditions of the Rights Issue: 1. Instrument: Equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each ("Equity Shares"). 2. Total number of Equity Shares and Rights Issue size: 23550842 (Two Crore Thirty Five Lac Fifty Thousand Eight Hundred and Forty Two) Equity Shares for an amount aggregating up to Rs. 23550.84 lacs (Rupees Twenty Three Thousand Five Hundred Fifty Lac and Eight Four Thousand) (assuming full subscription). 3. Issue Price: Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred Only) per Equity Share (including a premium of Rs. 90/- (Rupees Ninety Only) per Equity Share). 4. Outstanding Equity Shares: Prior to the Rights Issue- 23550842 Equity Shares, Post Rights Issue- 47101684 Equity Shares. 5. Rights Entitlement Ratio: One (1) Rights Equity Shares for every One (1) Equity Shares held by the eligible equity shareholders of the Company, as on the record date. 6. Issue Period: Issue Opening Date- Friday , 23rd December, 2022, Issue Closing Date- Friday 06th January, 2023. 7. Record Date: For the purpose of deciding equity shareholders entitled to receive the rights entitlement in the Rights Issue, Friday, 16th December, 2022 is fixed as Record Date."