Textile stock under ₹100 hits 10% upper circuit despite muted trend on Dalal Street

Textile stock under ₹100: Aastha Spintex share price hit 10% upper circuit on NSE in Tuesday's trading session despite muted trends on Dalal Street. The stock rally came in after company secured ₹51 crore worth order book from Falcon Yarns.

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The textile stock opened at ₹76.88 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹76.12 on Monday.

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What's behind the rally? Gujarat‐based cotton yarn manufacturer Aastha Spintex announced a strong cumulative order book position of approximately ₹51.46 crores for Falcon Yarns Private Limited, its acquiring company, covering the period August 2026 to October 2026.

According to the exchange filing, the company confirmed order book of 38 orders totaling around 17.35 lakh kilograms of cotton yarn from a diversified base of more than 10 domestic clients. These orders account for nearly 20.62% of its FY2024–25 revenue, offering strong revenue visibility for the upcoming quarters.

The order book also highlights a strong monthly run rate, with orders worth approximately ₹25.72 crore lined up for execution in August and around ₹24.42 crore in September. The steady inflow of high-value orders underscores consistent customer demand and the company's ability to maintain business momentum.

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The company continues to strengthen its customer base with a diversified portfolio of reputed clients. Its latest order book includes business from more than 10 customers, including Fair Deal, Elkins Tradelinks Ltd, A M Trading, ACME Textile, Alexa Knitfab Pvt Ltd, Amit Export, Amita Yarn Fab, Ankita Export, Niya Textile, Sharvay Agronics LLP and Ventex Textile. During the period, A M Trading was added as a new client, further expanding the company's market reach.

The company also witnessed strong repeat business, with several key customers placing multiple orders over the three-month period, reflecting confidence in its product quality, reliability and execution capabilities. All the confirmed orders relate to the company's core cotton yarn business and will be manufactured at its production facilities in Gujarat.

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“The strength of our order book reflects the trust our clients place in us and the consistent quality of our cotton yarn. With repeat orders from our marquee customers and the addition of new clients, we enter the coming quarters with strong revenue visibility and confidence in our growth trajectory," the management said in the filing.

Aastha Spintex share price has gained 2.23% in a week. The stock made its stock market debut on 6 July, 2026. Aastha Spintex shares listed at ₹130 per share on July 6, 2026, marking a 4.41% discount from its IPO issue price of ₹136.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.