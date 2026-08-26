Textile stock under ₹100 hits 10% upper circuit after declaration of final dividend move | Details here

Shares of Aastha Spintex, the Gujarat-based integrated cotton yarn manufacturer, were locked at the 10% upper circuit in Wednesday's trade, August 26, reaching ₹80 apiece, defying the weak broader market trend.

The rally came after the company fixed Wednesday, September 9, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible for the payment of a dividend. In addition, the company said that at its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), shareholders will consider and approve a 1:1 bonus issue and an increase in the company's authorised share capital from ₹45 crore to ₹100 crore.

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Earlier, the Board of Directors had approved a comprehensive three-pillar growth plan, including a 1:1 bonus issue, a dividend, and strategic forward integration into fabric manufacturing, marking a transformative phase in the company's evolution from a yarn manufacturer to an integrated textile player.

"Board members have approved the capitalisation of up to ₹44.14 crore from eligible free reserves, securities premium, and capital redemption reserve as of 31 March 2026, for issuing fully paid-up bonus equity shares of ₹10 each in the ratio of 1:1 (one bonus share for every one equity share held) to existing shareholders. The bonus shares shall be allotted to members whose names appear in the Register of Members/Beneficial Owners on the record date fixed by the Board," the company said in its filing.

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The approved bonus issue reflects the company's confidence in its long-term growth outlook and its commitment to rewarding shareholders. The increase in authorised share capital will facilitate the issuance of bonus shares and support the company's future capital requirements.

Expansion into value-added products Alongside these initiatives, Aastha Spintex's planned expansion into value-added textile products marks an important step towards strengthening its presence across the textile value chain and creating new opportunities for sustainable growth, the company said.

The proposed expansion into value-added fabric products is a natural progression of its enhanced manufacturing platform, enabling the company to leverage its expanded yarn production capabilities while moving further along the textile value chain.

These latest initiatives follow the acquisition of Falcon Yarns Private Limited, which more than doubled the company's annual spinning capacity from 7,700 MT to 17,457 MT and increased its spindle capacity from 25,920 to 61,824.

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The company recently announced a strong cumulative order book of approximately ₹51.46 crore for Falcon Yarns Pvt Ltd, its acquired company, for execution between August 2026 and October 2026.

Market performance Aastha Spintex shares debuted on the stock exchanges on 6 July 2026 and have since traded in line with the broader weakness in the small-cap segment. The stock is currently trading 41% below its IPO issue price of ₹136, which some market participants believe presents an attractive long-term entry opportunity.

The company's listing on both the NSE and BSE has enhanced liquidity, making the stock more accessible to both retail and institutional investors.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.