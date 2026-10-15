Textile stocks’ dividend race: Premco Global, Monte Carlo, Siyaram, Ambika Cotton - Which stock spins highest yield?

Textile stocks’ dividend race: Diversification of supply chains, domestic policy support and improving global trade access, have strengthened the outlook for Indian textile sector, keeping the theme on investors' radar. Premco Global, Monte Carlo Fashions, Siyaram Silk Mills, and Ambika Cotton Mills are among the textile companies that also come with decent dividend yields.

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For dividend hunters, here are all the details about dividend payout, annual yield, stock performance of Premco Global, Monte Carlo Fashions, Siyaram Silk Mills, and Ambika Cotton Mills.

Premco, Monte Carlo, Siyaram, or Ambika: Who offers highest annual yield? Dividend yield of Premco Global, Monte Carlo Fashions, Siyaram Silk Mills, and Ambika Cotton Mills, varies from 9.5% to 2.29% for last one year.

Company name Annual dividend announced over 1 year (Rs) Annual dividend yield 1 yr return Premco Global 42 9.5% -9.56% Monte Carlo Fashions 20 2.86% -22.83% Siyaram Silk Mills 16 2.29% -21.26% Ambika Cotton Mills 37 2.64% 8.41%

Premco Global dividend yield Over the last one year, Premco Global has announced a dividend amounting to ₹42 per equity share. Its dividend yield stood at 9.5% for the last one year. The stock closed 2.02% higher at ₹399 per share on BSE on Thursday. The textile stock has delivered 6.84% return in three months. It has declined 5.9% in six months and 9.56% in one year.

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Monte Carlo dividend yield Monte Carlo’s dividend yield stood at 2.86% for the last one year. The stock closed 0.52% lower at ₹523.70 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹1,085.74 crore. The textile stock has delivered negative 22.83% return in one year, 39.63% return in two years, and around 34.57% return in three years.

Siyaram Silk Mills dividend yield Siyaram Silk Mills has had a 2.29% dividend yield for the last one year. The stock closed marginally higher at ₹536.55 per share on Thursday. Its share price value has surged 5.28% in six months, but has declined 21.26% in one year and around 11.90% in two years.

Ambika Cotton Mills dividend yield Ambika Cotton Mills dividend yield stood at 2.64%. The stock ended marginally higher at ₹1495 per share on BSE on Thursday. The stock has delivered 5% return in six months and around 8.41% return in one year.

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Which stock has the highest yield? Premco Global has the highest annual yield among the four companies. But the high yield of Premco Global is due to a one-time special dividend announced by the firm earlier.

Why does dividend yield matter? Annual dividend yield is the percentage of the amount used to purchase a stock and the dividend income earned from it over the period of one year. IT matters because it helps investors to understand the cash return they get per Rupees invested in a stock.

(Note: Annual dividend yield calculated based on the historical purchase price of the stocks.)