Textile stocks to buy: PL Capital sees up to 37% upside in these two stocks | Do you own?

Textile stocks to buy: The next phase of value creation in the domestic textile and apparel industry will favour scaled, compliant and execution driven apparel manufacturers. Companies like Gokaldas Exports, KPR Mill (KPR), and Pearl Global Industries (PGIL) emerge as the primary listed Indian beneficiaries, according to a latest PL Capital report.

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The brokerage sees nearly 37% upside in Gokaldas Exports, and around 12.9% upside in KPR Mill.

Gokaldas Exports share price target PL Capital gave a ‘Buy’ rating to Gokaldas Exports with a target price of ₹953 per share. The company’s volume growth is expected to be accompanied by backward integration benefits and operating efficiencies.

“We initiate coverage on Gokaldas Exports (GEXP) with ‘BUY’ rating and TP of INR953, valuing the stock at 20x Sep’28 EPS. Our valuation considers the likely sharp recovery in volume as tariff headwinds ease, improvement in EBITDA margin driven by operating leverage and backward integration, and jump in earnings from a suppressed level seen in FY26,” stated the brokerage in its report.

Gokaldas Exports share price trend Gokaldas Exports share price closed 2.23% higher at ₹711 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹5,210.04 crore on Wednesday, September 23. The stock touched its 52-week high of ₹953.50 per share November 20, 2025. It dipped to its 52-week low of ₹531.60 per share on January 27, 2026.

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KPR Mills share price target PL Capital gave ‘Accumulate’ rating with a target price of ₹1,259 per share. Its strong presence in Europe, growing scale and superior margin profile are likely to benefit the company. KPR has the largest garmenting capacity among listed Indian players and can be seen as the most probable candidate to come closest to global majors, as per the brokerage report.

“We expect the garment demand momentum to pick up going ahead in the UK and EU where KPR has strong presence (63% of FY26 revenue). We estimate revenue/EBITDA/PAT to grow at 11%/15%/13% CAGR over FY26–29E. Initiate with ‘Accumulate’,” stated the brokerage in its report.

KPR Mill share price trend The stock closed 1.42% higher at ₹1136.75 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹38,855.71 crore on Wednesday, September 23. The stock had touched an intraday high of ₹1,145 per share and an intraday low of ₹1,119.95 per share.

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The company’s stock value has surged close to 38.17% in six months and around 24.6% in 2026 so far. The stock has delivered 56.37% return in three years and around 171% return in five years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.