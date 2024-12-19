Markets
Textiles stocks: Key triggers set the stage for growth in these two companies
Madhvendra 8 min read 19 Dec 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Summary
- The Indian textile sector is rebounding after a two-year slowdown. Stocks like Arvind and Welspun are poised for growth with expansion plans, rising demand, lower cotton prices, and improving financials.
The Indian textile industry plays a pivotal role in the nation’s economy. The sector contributes 2.3% to India’s GDP and generates 10.5% of export revenue, according to India Brand Equity Foundation. Globally, India ranks third in textile exports, holding a 5.4% market share, and boasts the second-largest manufacturing capacity worldwide.
