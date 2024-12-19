Textiles stocks: Key triggers set the stage for growth in these two companies

What sets Welspun apart is its dual focus on strategic expansion and debt reduction. Leveraging growing opportunities in the U.S. market, the company has established a new pillow manufacturing facility in Ohio. The plant, which has recently commenced commercial production, is expected to ramp up to its full capacity of 13 million pillows annually by FY27. Once operations stabilize, Welspun plans to expand further with a second facility on the US West Coast.