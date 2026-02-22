Textiles to chemicals: These sector stocks will remain in focus after US Supreme Court decision on Trump's tariffs

Trump tariffs: The US Supreme Court invalidated the reciprocal tariffs that had been imposed on trading partners by the administration of Donald Trump. Within hours of the ruling, US President Trump announced a 10% global tariff applicable to all countries.

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump criticised the court’s ruling and announced an increase in the global tariff rate from 10% to 15%, describing it as “legally tested” and essential to safeguard US interests. He also stated that the administration would assess and roll out additional legally permissible tariffs in the coming months.

“For India, this effectively resets the interim US-India trade arrangement, limiting tariff exposure to 10% for now. While this introduces short-term uncertainty for Indian exporters in sectors such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, gems, and machinery, the measure is considered less severe than previously proposed actions and leaves scope for continued negotiations,” said Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money.

How's D-Street likely to react on Monday? Market experts are anticipating a gap-up opening on Monday, following US Supreme Court's decision on tariffs imposed by US President Trump.

“Firm trends in GIFT Nifty also suggest Indian equities are poised for a gap-up opening on Monday. However, President Trump’s remarks about potentially invoking alternative legal routes to advance his tariff policy inject a layer of policy uncertainty. This could temper optimism and trigger intermittent phases of elevated volatility across global financial markets in the near term,” said Ponmudi.

Expecting a gap-up start for the Indian stock market, SEBI-registered fundamental equity analyst Avinash Gorakshkar said that these developments occurred when domestic markets were shut, although the GIFT Nifty was still trading. Typically, the GIFT Nifty and the Nifty 50 close with only minor differences, but on Friday the Nifty 50 ended at 25,571, while the February 26, 2026 expiry GIFT Nifty futures settled at 25,764 — roughly 200 points higher. Given this sharp premium, he noted that it would not be surprising if the BSE Sensex opens more than 500 points higher on Monday.

Also Read | Trump tariffs to GDP data: Top 5 triggers likely to dictate stock market

Sector stocks that will remain in focus on Monday Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said the US Supreme Court ruling to invalidate Donald Trump’s global tariffs comes as a major relief for Indian exporters, who had been grappling with duties imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

She noted that the levies had affected Indian shipments valued at more than $50 billion, with labour-intensive industries such as textiles and gems bearing the brunt of the impact.

According to Srivastava, these sector stocks will remain in focus -

Textile stocks All textiles stocks such as Vardhman textile, Welspun Living, KPR Mill, Trident and others.

Gems and jewellery stocks According to Srivastava, all gems and jewellery such as Kalyan Jewellers, senco gold and titan could benefit from the decision.

Auto ancillaries Companies like Bharat Forge and Apollo Tyres could see improved export prospects, she said.

Chemical stocks Chemical stocks such as BASF India, Navin flourochemical, UPL might benefit from reduced tariffs.