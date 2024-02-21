Thaai Casting IPO allotment finalised; here's how to check allotment status
Thaai Casting Limited, specializing in automobile components, sees robust IPO response. Allotment finalized, refund process starts on February 21. Estimated listing price at ₹147 per share, 91% higher than issue price.
Thaai Casting IPO Allotment: Thaai Casting's initial public offering (IPO) witnessed robust investor participation throughout the three-day bidding period from February 15 to February 20. The IPO garnered an exceptional response across all investor categories, witnessing a subscription rate of 375 times.
