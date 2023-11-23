Thanksgiving Market Holiday: The US stock market investors will see a holiday shortened week and the trading volumes are also expected to remain low. As per the US stock market holiday list for 2023, the US markets will remain closed on Thursday, November 23, on account of Thanksgiving holiday.

The bond markets will also remain shut on Thanksgiving day. As it is also declared as a bank holiday by the US Federal Reserve, the commercial banks and financial institutions will mostly be closed on November 23.

All the federal banks and post offices in the United States will be closed on Thursday as Thanksgiving is a federal holiday.

Additionally, there will be only half-day trading in the US markets on Friday, November 24. The stock exchanges New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq will open at its regular time on Friday but will close at 1 pm EST.

The US bond market will close at 2 pm EST on Friday, according to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.

The Friday after Thanksgiving each year is observed as Black Friday. In 2023, Black Friday is on November 24.

For many Americans, Thanksgiving is a cherished occasion to express gratitude and spend quality time with loved ones. It is traditionally celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. It is a national holiday and holds significant cultural and historical importance. The major US stock exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the NASDAQ, will remain closed for the day to honor this tradition.

On Wednesday, the US stock market indices ended higher amid optimism that the US Federal Reserve may not hike interest rates further and that the economy is still resilient.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 184.74 points, or 0.53%, to 35,273.03, while the S&P 500 rose 18.43 points, or 0.41%, to 4,556.62. The Nasdaq Composite ended 65.88 points, or 0.46%, higher at 14,265.86.

