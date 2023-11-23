Thanksgiving 2023: Is the US market closed on Thursday, November 23 and on Black Friday?
There will be only half-day trading in the US markets on Friday, November 24. The stock exchanges New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq will open at its regular time on Friday but will close at 1 pm EST.
Thanksgiving Market Holiday: The US stock market investors will see a holiday shortened week and the trading volumes are also expected to remain low. As per the US stock market holiday list for 2023, the US markets will remain closed on Thursday, November 23, on account of Thanksgiving holiday.
