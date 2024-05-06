Multibagger stock The Anup Engineering share price skyrockets 14% post Q4 results, dividend announcement
Stock Market Today: Multibagger stock The Anup Engineering Ltd share price skyrocketed more than 14% in morning trades on Monday post the company declaring its Q4 earnings over the Weekend. The Anup Engineering had also declared dividend of 200% enthusing investors
