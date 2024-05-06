Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Multibagger stock The Anup Engineering share price skyrockets 14% post Q4 results, dividend announcement

Multibagger stock The Anup Engineering share price skyrockets 14% post Q4 results, dividend announcement

Livemint ,Edited By Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market Today: Multibagger stock The Anup Engineering Ltd share price skyrocketed more than 14% in morning trades on Monday post the company declaring its Q4 earnings over the Weekend. The Anup Engineering had also declared dividend of 200% enthusing investors

The Anup Engineering share price skyrockets 14% post Q4 results

Stock Market Today: Multibagger stock The Anup Engineering Ltd share price skyrocketed more than 14% in morning trades on Monday post the company declaring its Q4 earnings over the Weekend. The Anup Engineering had also declared dividend of 200% enthusing investors.

The Anup Engineering reported net profit for the quarter ending March 2024 at 43.03 crore grew more than two folds over 19. 46 crore reported during the year ago quarter. The reported net profit also grew more than 100% over 20.17 Crore reported during the December'2023 quarter.

The revenues from operation at 156.92 crore increased 8.8% over 144.17 Crore during the year ago quarter and 22% sequentially over 128.40 crore in the previous quarter.

The significant improvement in operating performance with Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rising 37.3% year-on-year from 37.3 crore in Q4FY24 over 30.2 Crore in the year ago quarter lifted the performance. The bottom line was also boosted by some tax reversals.

The net profit during Fy24 at 103.5 crore also grew more than 2 folds 51.4 crore. The revenues at 550.4 crore grew 33.8% year-on-year over 411.3 Crore in FY23. Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation at 126.8 crore 53.3% over 82.7 crore in FY23.

The company's domestic business at 325.6 Crore during FY24 contributed 59% to overall, while exports at 171.8 Crore contributed 31% to overall revenues.

The Anup Engineering in into the manufacturing of Heat Exchangers, Reactors, Pressure Vessels, Columns & Towers, Industrial Centrifuges and Formed Components

The Board of The Anup Engineering recommended final dividend of 15/- per equity share and one-time special dividend of 5/- per equity share, totaling to a dividend of 20/- per equity share of face value of 10/- each, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 subject to the approval of shareholders

The Anup Engineering share price that was trading close to 2143 levels also scaled 52 week highs of 2,186.95 on the BSE. The Anup Engineering share price having appreciated 173% has given Multibagger returns to the investors.

